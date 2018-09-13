Tunisian President awards outgoing UAE Ambassador 'First Class Order'

Salem Al Zaabi being conferred 'First Class Order' by President of Tunisia

President Essebsi received the outgoing UAE ambassador, who paid a courtesy visit Thursday to mark the end of his tenure in Tunisia.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Zaabi conveyed to the Tunisian President greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

President Essebsi reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE and its people continuous progress and prosperity under their wise leadership.