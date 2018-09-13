Ministry of Defence participates in Seoul Defence Dialogue

Matar Salim Al Dhaheri meets with Earl Howe on the sidelines of Seoul Defence Dialogue

The participation comes in furtherance of the close strategic ties between the UAE and S. Korea across all domains, particularly the defence fields.

Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence, who is leading the UAE delegation to the conference, met on the sidelines of the event with Earl Howe, U.K. Minister of State for Defence, to discuss paths of promoting military cooperation between the two countries. Issues of regional and international interest and the latest developments in the region featured high on the meeting's agenda.

Al Dhaheri also met with the Korean Vice Minister of National Defence, Seo Ju-seok, to review prospects of cooperation.

The UAE delegation consists of a number of high-ranking officers from the Ministry of Defence.