Maitha Al Shamsi heads UAE delegation to Kofi Annan's funeral

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, has led the UAE delegation to the funeral of the former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in his hometown Accra, Ghana. President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; and a number of senior representatives of different world governments were present during the funeral.
Minister Al Shamsi offered the UAE's leadership condolences to the President of Ghana during their meeting prior to the funeral ceremony.
The UAE delegation included Khalifa Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana.