Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 27th meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

He began the meeting with congratulations to the UAE government and people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Hijri New Year.

He sent a message to the UAE students learning abroad in a number of key universities all over the world, urging them to double efforts in their educational journey, ensure academic excellency and earn as well as hone all skills required for them to efficiently contribute to their country's developmental drive and promising and prosperous future.

He underlined the importance that the UAE students abroad continue to be the best ambassadors for the country across all global events and occasions.

In the meantime, the council discussed the health programmes and physical as well nutritional activities provided by the Ministry of Education schools. A presentation addressing ways of promoting health awareness by the Ministry was conducted during the meeting.

The meeting also touched on physical fitness programmes and exercises as well as individual sports tournaments and games through which young talent can be discovered and nurtured.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council; and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Attending also were Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court.