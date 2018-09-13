UAE participates in World Parliamentary Forum in Indonesia

Speaking at the second World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development in Bali, Indonesia, Saeed Al Rumaithi, member of the FNC, reviewed the UAE experience in areas of renewable energy and its efforts to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Al Rumaithi touched on the methodologies employed by the UAE to address key challenges facing sustainable development. He fielded proposals developed by the FNC Parliamentary Division to engage the private sector in achieving the SDGs.

He explained that the aim of participating in the forum is to highlight the importance of the world parliaments' role in achieving the SGDs, discuss principal challenges, forge best energy solutions and develop robust and sustainable partnerships to the higher good of all world peoples.

The two-day forum kicked off Wednesday in Indonesia's resort island of Bali in the presence of members of parliaments from over 40 nations and representatives of international organisations.