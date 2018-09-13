Abdullah bin Zayed receives Under-Secretary-General of UN Counter-Terrorism Office

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, to discuss prospects of cementing bilateral relations and supporting international efforts to combat terrorism.
Sheikh Abdullah, during the meeting which was held at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation here, underlined the UAE's determination to continue to underpin cooperation with the United Nations in harmony with the country's long-standing principles of promoting values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance and ensuring the establishment of security and stability worldwide.
 
The international official commended the significant efforts made by the UAE in combatting terrorism and extremism and promoting international peace and stability.