UAE, UN affirm importance of countering terrorism

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed Voronkov and his delegation, appreciating the efforts made to counter terrorism, affirming that promoting the values of tolerance, moderation, openness, and peaceful coexistence is a key tool for combatting terrorism.

Dr. Al Qubaisi noted the importance of the role played by parliamentarians in cooperation with the United Nations in countering terrorism, which threatens international security and peace.

Voronkov underscored that the UAE is a pioneering country in combatting terrorism and in adopting policies based on inclusion and pluralism, saying the country is a model to be copied by others in this respect