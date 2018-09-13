UAE says evaluation key to improve HRC's working methods

Addressing a general debate on the oral update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Tuesday, Al Zaabi thanked the High Commissioner for her wish to pursue efforts to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, which would require technical assistance and capacity building, but with a priority on technical assistance.

The debate was held as part of the 39th session of the Human Rights Council, HRC.

"Coordinated efforts and working hand-in-hand with other States is critical to maintaining respect for human rights while avoiding conflict and confrontation," Al Zaabi said.

The HRC should not be used as a political tool and the United Arab Emirates has asked that it continue to be used to serve the objectives it was created to serve, he added.