Business initiatives of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mu’alla launched in Umm Al Qaiwain

  • Wednesday 12, September 2018 in 11:52 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, launched the business initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mu’alla, including the launch of a smart portal for insurance services, the "Re’aya Smart Portal," which is supported by the Executive Council, to serve the business sector and encourage the adoption of new technologies.
The launch took place while Sheikh Ahmed attended the signing of a support and strategic partnership agreement between the Umm Al Qaiwain Government and several insurance companies, which aims to provide independent information on insurance coverage plans for companies and investors in Umm Al Qaiwain.
 
The initiative was launched in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Economic Development Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Finance Department, and several senior officials.