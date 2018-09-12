Ministry of Education to organise Parents’ Conference

The first-of-its-kind event will be held next Wednesday at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; and Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills.

A number of experts, educators, parents, education leaders and specialists will participate in the conference to discuss important and urgent educational issues that contribute to enhancing the role of parents in the development of education in the UAE.

The conference will be dedicated to the vision of the Ministry of Education, its ambitious strategic goals, and its serious endeavour to connect and integrate with all segments of society and exchange ideas and expertise in a way that serves the educational process in the UAE and contributes to building a family and community system.