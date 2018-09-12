AYC signs strategic partnerships with regional and international media and academic institutions

The programme seeks to help young media talents and influencers hone their skills, thus empowering them to play a vital and more effective role in establishing a sustainable media ecosystem, in coping with the rapid changes the industry is witnessing.

Held with the guidance and patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chair of the Arab Youth Centre, the programme is an ideal platform for 100 young men and women to access the most prestigious media institutions and prominent media figures in the region and the world.

The AYC is working with its strategic partners to further enhance the quality of the content presented through the "Young Arab Media Leaders Programme." Joining previous partners this year are the National Media Council, NMC, Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi (twofour54), Dubai Media City, The National, National Geographic magazine, Forbes magazine, Edelman PR, Haykal Media, YouTube, Facebook, Pyramedia, and CNBC.

They will be alongside the programme’s existing partners, namely Thomson Reuters, CNN, Bloomberg, Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia, MBC Group, Dubai Media Inc., Abu Dhabi Media, American University of Dubai, New York University – Abu Dhabi, Twitter, UTURN, Google, Asharq Al-Awsat and Al Hayat newspaper.

Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chair of the AYC, said, "The media sector has undergone numerous and profound changes with the advent of social networking sites, where the youth became the most engaged sector of all, leading, eventually, to the emergence of a new generation of young media professionals. With that in mind, we launched this programme, where we collaborate with media partners, esteemed media institutions and celebrated media leaders to provide a platform for exchanging knowledge, expertise and media best practices, in an effort to promote the role of the youth in building a positive media environment that caters to their demand for information and stimulating scientific content.