UAE Food Bank signs partnership agreement with ‘Regional Food Banks Network’

The agreement was signed by Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Sector of the Dubai Municipality, and Dr. Moez Al Shahdi, Director-General of the Regional Food Banks Network, in the presence of Eng. Daoud Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Dubai Municipality and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, at the headquarters of the Dubai Municipality.

Al Hajeri praised the key role of hotels, food factories, farms, hospitality institutions, supermarkets and volunteers in Dubai and the entire country in donating excess food, which the bank processes in a professional way and distributes both inside and outside the country, under the supervision of relevant authorities and in cooperation with a network of local and international humanitarian and charity organisations.

Al Hajeri noted that the UAE Food Bank has made feeding needy people part of an institutional sustainable framework, reflecting the values of UAE nationals and continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The municipality aims, through the agreement, to involve many community organisations and volunteers, he added.

The agreement stipulates the commitment of all concerned parties to donate excess food that is still valid for human consumption to the bank, according to their agreed plan, as well as to store and package food according to the food safety standards and requirements of the Dubai Municipality until delivery to the bank.

Al Shahdi said that there is a similarity between the humanitarian visions of the network and the bank, which aim to eradicate hunger and eliminate food waste around the world while noting that the network has supported the establishment of 33 food banks in the Middle East and Africa, and the development of 61 food bank in Latin America, as well as assisted over 2 million families in the region.

The future cooperation between the bank and network will include supporting food banks in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia in several areas, such as nutrition, development and sustainable charity work, as well as the development of legislation that forbids food waste in the region, he said in conclusion.