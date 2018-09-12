"ESMA" launches a public awareness campaign about the regulations related to schools

The campaign will include a visual awareness to parents and students, through a platform, as well as short films, publications and student gifts by a specialised technical team from ESMA, said Eng. Khalaf Khalaf, Director of Standards Department.

The awareness campaign is the second of its kind in the past period, following the remarkable success achieved by the children's car seats in vehicles a few months ago. He said.

The current campaign will focus on the specifications of school buses, cafeterias, Dairy products, juices and beverages, food contact tools, drinking water control, bags, lighting systems, children's seats, plastic products and more. He added.

He said that the three-day awareness campaign, which is keen to choose the right place and time, will take place during the first days of the school, as well as during the period of leave of study, and in one of the largest malls in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure that awareness messages reach the widest possible audience.

In addition, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge foundation, will contribute hundreds of publications and educational books that will be distributed to families, students and students on ESMA platform to be purchased for free, in order to reflect the spirit of partnership and integration among national institutions.

The Director of the Standards Department explained that ESMA also provides specialised technicians to provide a Professional interpretation to the public and to complement its awareness efforts for the concerned segments of society. Regulations and standards that guarantee the highest standards of safety and security in the community.