UAE provides world-class integrated services to older persons

Al Zaaabi’s words came during a clustered interactive dialogue held by the Human Rights Council on Tuesday with Rosa Kornfeld-Matte, Independent Expert on the rights of older persons, on the human rights.

The Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons examines the impact of the social exclusion of older persons an issue that she considers crucial to addressing existing protection gaps. The report provides an overview of the global policy framework and analyses social exclusion concepts, their various manifestations and the impact on the human rights of older persons.

''The United Arab Emirates was undertaking additional efforts to mitigate challenges facing older persons. Programmes were in place protecting elderly persons from social exclusion, and providing them with services, while respecting the dignity of every person,'' Obaid Al Zaabi, told the interactive dialogue held as part of the 39th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

''Wellbeing of older persons can be further improved if we add a touch of mercy and passion,'' he added.