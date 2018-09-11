Khalifa confers Independence Order on Egyptian ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the Egyptian diplomat during a meeting on Tuesday at his office at the ministry's headquarters.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the role he played in boosting the relationship between the UAE and Egypt across different fields and wished him all success.

The Egyptian Ambassador thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and appreciated his wise policy and the pioneering role he is playing at the regional and international levels.

He also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that made his job a success and strengthened the relationship between the two friendly countries.