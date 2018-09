Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Zakaria Idriss Deby, Ambassador of Chad to the UAE

The note was delivered to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Zakaria Idriss Deby, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-Chad’s ties were undergoing steady growth in various fields.

The Chadian diplomat expressed his country's keenness in boosting joint cooperation, while praising the UAE's prominent standing regionally and globally.