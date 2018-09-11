DIHAD offers ray of hope to Syrian children at ‘Mrajeeb Al Fhood’ Refugee Camp

The campaign involved providing and distributing a total of 2,400 school bags, stationery and other essential educational supplies for the students of the camp. The initiative aims to give a hand to the Syrian refugee children and bring a smile to their faces, by providing the necessary school supplies before the start of the new academic year.

The DIHAD delegation, headed by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DIHAD, was received by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, Camp Director, where they toured the camp and were briefed about the different facilities provided such as clinics, a hospital, school and library.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Al Madani offered a token of appreciation to Al Mansouri in recognition of his distinguished and noble efforts in the interest of the Syrian refugees.

"As DIHAD is considered the region’s sole humanitarian voice and a global forum that addresses many issues facing the world, our visit today to the Emirati-Jordanian Refugee Camp, ‘Mrajeeb Al Fhood,’ was a ray of hope to our brothers and children of the Syrian refugees who had to leave their home due to the ongoing Syrian conflict. We also aim, through this visit, to give a hand to all the people who are sparing no efforts to provide the best services for the refugees in the camp under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership.

"The Emirati-Jordanian Refugee Camp is a great example of the cooperative relationship between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, especially in the field of humanitarian aid, as the efforts of both countries in providing relief and humanitarian support give hope to those who are in dire need. On this occasion, I would like to seize the opportunity to thank the Embassy of the UAE in Jordan and the Emirates Red Crescent for their great support for this unique initiative.

"Through our visit to the camp, we have distributed a total of 2,400 school bags, stationery and other essential educational supplies for children to enable them to pursue their education, which is the cornerstone in reconstructing their homeland and a way for a decent life," he said.

Commenting on the quality of services provided in the camp, Dr. Al Madani said, "I have visited many international camps in many countries, but the level and quality of services provided at the Emirati-Jordanian Refugee Camp, ‘Mrajeeb Al Fhood,’ was beyond expectations and it is a source of pride for the UAE as a whole. The services cover different fields ranging from education and health to even professional services such as a sewing workshop and others, which would help the camp residents to live a somehow normal life.

"On behalf of me and the rest of the staff and volunteers, I would like to deeply thank DIHAD delegation and INDEX for their valuable visit and their humanitarian contribution in bringing a smile and giving hope to the children of the camp. I would also like to thank all those who were involved in organising this remarkable initiative, which reflects the spirit of brotherhood and mitigates the suffering of the refugees."

