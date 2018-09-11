Ajman Ruler inaugurates medical facilities

Sheikh Humaid made the statement while inaugurating, Tuesday in Ajman, the Thumbay Hospital for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation and the Dental Hospital at the Gulf Medical University, in the presence of several Sheikhs, presidents and directors of government departments, and senior officials.

He also hailed the significant development and growth of the UAE health sector and the important role played by the private sector, through the various academic medical institutions operating in the country, in providing quality services, employing latest technologies, and hiring doctors with significant scientific expertise.

Sheikh Humaid said that Ajman is contributing to the achievement of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, by encouraging entrepreneurs and the private sector to invest in medical education, stressing that the impressive work done by leading hospitals proves the contributions of the private sector to the establishment of health centres and complexes.

He also commended the strategic plans developed under the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to ensure the development of the private sector, higher education and health sector.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Humaid, toured the sections of the Thumbay Hospital for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, which is the first of its kind in the UAE that specialises in all areas of physiotherapy.

Sheikh Humaid, accompanied by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, and Dr. Wessam Hamdy, Dean of the Gulf Medical University, listened to a detailed presentation about the hospital’s physiotherapy programmes.

Dr. Thumbay expressed his happiness at the visit of Sheikh Humaid, underscoring his confidence that the hospital will be one of the best healthcare and education destinations in the region.