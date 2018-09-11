EDA accelerating academic cooperation with Hedayah

Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of Hedayah, and Bernardino Leon, Director General of EDA, signed the MoU at EDA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Strengthening the existing strategic partnership between the two parties, the agreement mandates EDA and Hedayah to exchange information and expertise in relevant disciplines. The framework of the MoU also involves organising workshops related to regional and global issues, joint organisation in educational and training courses and simulation exercises, as well as conducting collaborative research.

Speaking on the occasion Maqsoud Kruse said: "This important step reflects the unique relationship between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and Hedayah, the international centre of excellence for countering violent extremism, as strategic partners. It is an important milestone towards further collaboration and mutual cooperation at all levels."

For his part, Bernardino Leon said: "This cooperation reflects EDA’s unwavering dedication to expanding its outreach to various government entities and building synergies for the greater good of the nation."

"We are confident that our partnership with Hedayah will contribute to the development of a comprehensive educational system and a holistic learning environment for our students. Furthermore, it will enhance their understanding of diplomatic work and support our efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE’s foreign policy."