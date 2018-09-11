MOCD adopts three strategic objectives pertaining to employment of people of Determination Policy

The three objectives are defined as empowering people of determination to work on an equal footing with others, indicating the obligations of governmental and private bodies to recognize this right in accordance with the legislation in force, and providing the necessary support to those looking for equal opportunities in different sectors or those already employed or wishing to establish a business.

The objectives were adopted in accordance with the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2018 in support of people of determination by enabling access to opportunities in the labor market and ensuring their right to work while providing them with the necessary support to seek equal employment opportunities in various sectors.

The three objectives were announced during a briefing organized by the Ministry of Community Development and in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, along with several Ministry officials and representatives of the media.

The employment of people of determination policy focuses on key elements of rights protection such as testing and recruitment, the required work environment, organization and flexibility of work, performance appraisal and management, career development and educational opportunities, conferences and institutional events, retention, return to work and training, and employment of those with severe disabilities.

Her Excellency stressed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting, ensuring and facilitating the rights of stakeholders in the labor market and in all aspects of social life.

The Minister said: “The policy of employing people of determination is in line with the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and seeks to transition from social care to social development. In addition, it will enhance the participation of the national workforce, developing its capabilities, increasing efficiency, flexibility and productivity, and attracting talented people of determination within a cohesive society that maintains its identity through strategic directions.”

She stressed the Ministry's keenness to provide safe and healthy working conditions for people of determination to protect them from various forms of harassment, exploitation or discrimination at any stage and to enable them to continue their careers until the age of retirement in accordance with the legislation.

She also highlighted the mechanisms to attract, qualify and train people of determination within a positive and stimulating work environment, advertise job vacancies and introduce them to the private sector in order to integrate them, and grant them the exemptions, privileges and incentives assigned to them within a practical recruitment and employment process.

The employment policy further focuses on the need to create working environments that facilitate access to people of determination and provide tools that enable them to perform their work on an equal footing with others. It also seeks to provide suitable housing or means of transportation to the workplace and rehabilitation in a manner that corresponds to their needs.

The policy will help create a system that allows for flexible working hours for those that find it difficult to complete the official working hours, but in a manner that does not contradict the laws in force. It will grant them the right to evaluate their performance in accordance with performance management systems in place and provide them the right to promotions, bonuses, and other perks.

The introduction of the objectives is the latest measure taken by the Ministry of Community Development to enable people of determination to gain opportunities that develop their potential through providing them with the necessary physical, environmental and educational conditions such as qualified management programs or specialized academic and professional degrees.

The Ministry has also provided facilities and the technical means to enable stakeholders to access and participate easily and effectively at conferences, meetings and events so as not to deprive them of training, exchange of experiences and other learning opportunities enjoyed by their colleagues.