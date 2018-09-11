"National system" for Vehicle spare parts control will come into force next month

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA’S Director General, confirmed that the Authority's development of this system was in coordination with the concerned government authorities in the country.

The aim was to regulate the transport sector and vehicles in a comprehensive and integrated manner to support the safety of passengers and vehicles on UAE roads, Methods resulting from passenger use of defective or poor parts.

The regulation developed by ESMA aims to improve the quality of spare parts used in local markets and ensure that they conform to UAE standards, in such a way as to ensure the protection and rights of the consumer of counterfeit and defective pieces, and supports the national economy. He added.

The UAE regulation for the control of vehicle spare parts was issued in April of this year by the UAE cabinet. The merchants and suppliers must be given a period of time before the mandatory implementation. In the markets after, and a full year of spare parts currently available in the country markets. Al Maeeni said.

He explained that the development of the UAE regulation was based on specialised studies carried out by ESMA’s technical team in coordination and integration with the concerned authorities in the federal and local government.

He mentioned the ability and cohesiveness of the pieces and their achievement for high performance in extreme climatic conditions and hot temperatures, According to the number of hours of use, based on the examination procedures to be carried out to verify their validity and conformity with the UAE regulations.

His Excellency said that the time period for reconciling the situation is sufficient for traders and suppliers, and reflects the keenness of the government of the state to facilitate the business sector and workers in the field of supplying and distributing vehicle spare parts. Hence, importing spare parts that do not meet the UAE specifications will be prohibited.

"The UAE regulation for the control of vehicle spare parts is part of the Authority's strategy to regulate the transport sector and vehicles in a comprehensive and integrated manner in order to support the safety of vehicles on roads and to reduce traffic accidents, in an effort to ensure maximum safety and safety on the roads. He added.

He stressed that he will not allow the importation, manufacture or use of spare parts without a certificate of conformity from ESMA, in any place for repair, especially car repair workshops and repair garages, after the implementation of the new system.

"The system will focus more on providing the most efficient parts of the basic parts such as brakes and transmission, as well as parts of the electrical system and lighting units, as well as ventilators, fans and others.