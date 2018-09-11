Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Kazakh Social Development Minister

Welcoming the Kazakh minister, Sheikh Nahyan commended the outstanding relations between the two friendly countries. He said that the UAE is pursuing a policy of promoting values of tolerance, respect for the other and coexistence among all members of the society without discrimination based on race, colour or religion. He said that the UAE has been able to play a leading role in spreading the values of tolerance at the global level thanks to its wise leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan invited Kazakhstan's Minister of Community Development to participate in the 'World Tolerance Summit', under the them, "Prospering From Pluralism: Embracing Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration". The World Tolerance Summit is the world’s first-of-its-kind event that tackles tolerance, peace and cultural understanding among mankind.

The Kazakh Minister of Community Development expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, a country of tolerance and respect for others. He commended the country’s unique experience in embracing more than 200 nationalities living in peaceful co-existence, prosperity and cultural pluralism, which made the UAE a beacon of intellectual, cultural and economic openness.

The Kazakh minister invited Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in Astana on 10th and 11th October.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Khairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.