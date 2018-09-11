Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Morocco

During the meeting, which was held on Monday in Qasr Al Bahr and was attended by His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and highlighted the deep ties between their countries.

Both sides discussed ways of developing and diversifying their political, economic, cultural and development cooperation, to achieve the aspirations of their countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to strengthen its ties with Morocco, to achieve their mutual interests and reinforce joint Arab joint, in light of the challenges faced by the region.

His Majesty King Mohammed expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and highlighted the strong ties between the two countries while praising the UAE’s efforts to promote joint Arab action, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

At the end of the meeting, both sides highlighted their keenness to strengthen their ties and promote cooperation, coordination and joint action, to serve the interests of Arab communities.

They also stressed the importance of reinforcing joint Arab action to face the challenges and threats that threaten the region’s security and stability, as well as the need for continued coordination and consultation between the two countries on the latest regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Boureita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco, and Fouad Al Himma, Advisor to the King of Morocco.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed King Mohammed VI. They engaged in cordial talks, reflecting the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries.