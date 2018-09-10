Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Envoy Anthony Zinni

Sheikh Abdullah discussed with the US Special Envoy bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Anthony Zinni's visit to the UAE and emphasised the special relations between the UAE and the United States and the keenness to enhance them.

General Zinni underlined the strong relations between the two countries, while praising UAE's leading regional and international role.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Lieutenant General, Isa Saif Bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.