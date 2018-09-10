Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, King Mohammed VI and Sheikh Humaid congratulated the Jiu-Jitsu champions while expressing their happiness about their results in the Asian games.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that this achievement was accomplished due to determination and will, and adds to the list of Emirati achievements in global sporting competitions.

He asked the competitors, who were accompanied by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Asian and UAE Confederation and First Vice President of the International Federation of Jiu-Jitsu, during their meeting, to maintain their excellence, continue developing their skills, and become role models for others while wishing them luck in future regional and international championships.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the sport’s partners, supporters and sponsors, who had a positive impact on the development of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE.

The competitors and the sport’s sponsors expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and pledged to continue achieving more successes and winning more medals.

The UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team topped the list of Asian teams at the championship with nine medals, including two gold medals for Faisal Al Katbi (94 kilogrammes, kg) and Hamad Nawad (56 kg), five silver medals for Taleb Al Karbi (68 kg), Muhra Al Hana’ey (49 kg), Khalid Iskander (56 kg), Omar Al Fadly (62 kg) and Khalfan Balhawl (85 kg), and two bronze medals for Mohammed Al Qubaisy (77 kg) and Saeed Al Mazrouei (62 kg).