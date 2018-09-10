Acting Chargé d’affaires in Seoul visits demilitarised zone

The visit was organised by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the aim of gaining international support and consensus to establish peace in the Korean peninsula, based on the current closeness between the two countries.

The visit, which aims to improve the understanding of heads and members of foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul about the developing relations between South Korea and North Korea, saw the participation of Do Jong-hwan, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea, as well as heads and members of foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul.

The visit included a tour of establishments in the DMZ, such as the Peace Village in the border village of Panmunjom, as well as the venue of the first summit between Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, and Kim Jong-un, Leader of North Korea, which was held in April.