Ministry of Interior launches ‘Zayed Taught Me’ initiative

The initiative coincides with the UAE’s celebration of the Year of Zayed, which commemorates the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan while highlighting his values that were passed down to his people through every generation, as well as his role in building the nation and his local and international accomplishments.

The values that Sheikh Zayed was known for were wisdom, respect, determination, will, loyalty and belonging to the nation, and the readiness to sacrifice everything precious for it.

Brigadier Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Police College, accompanied by Brigadier Dr. Jassim Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Deputy Inspector-General, and other officers, highlighted phrases that affirm the values and principles that community members have gained from Sheikh Zayed.

The launch was attended by the department’s directors, section heads, officers and civilians, as well as female personalities and the college’s nominated students.

The initiative is an electronic book that can be used to document the most prominent lessons and principles that community members have gained from Sheikh Zayed, which will be distributed to all police general commands in the country.