UAE takes part in UPU Extraordinary Congress in Ethiopia

Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of Emirates Post Group, attended the congress which took place from 3rd to 7th September, 2018.

The Extraordinary Congress was organised by the Government of Ethiopia, in partnership with the Universal Postal Union. Over 3,000 representatives from 192-member countries of the UPU convened to discuss the future of the postal sector. Government ministers and key stakeholders from 192-member countries and UN agencies also attended the congress to address technological advancements, market-specific trends, and long-term strategy.

Al Ashram said, "I was honoured to attend this year’s congress and to be given the opportunity to discuss plans to strengthen the postal sector. It is imperative, as an industry, we meet regularly to deliberate and debate the changes impacting our industry and ensure we adapt and adopt technologies to meet our customer’s needs.

This year’s congress has given us plenty of food-for-thought, and I leave this year’s event with a renewed passion for the future of the postal industry, both in the UAE and internationally."

This year’s congress was broadly focused on how to overcome industry challenges and how postal authorities must seize new opportunities in digitalisation, technology and e-commerce.

Emirates Post Group remains at the forefront of the postal sector and strives to foster a sustainable postal network. Through collaboration with its industry peers globally, Emirates Post Group is focused on information sharing with other National postal bodies through continued attendance in seminars and forums at a regional and global level.

In line with the UAE government’s vision which sets out key themes for the Socio-economic development of the UAE, by 2021, Emirates Post Group has a clear mission to help support the Government’s ambitions. Emirates Post Group aims to provide innovative logistics and financial services solutions to meet the demands of the nation.

The Universal Postal Congress is a key decision-making platform part of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The Congress meets once every four years to define and adopt the plan for UPU activities for each work cycle. The extraordinary conference was held in line with the regular meetings of the conference.