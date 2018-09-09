International symposium urges Human Rights Council to correct fallacies on Yemen

  • Sunday 09, September 2018 in 4:30 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: An elite list of international human rights activists, representatives of civil society forces, non-governmental organisations, and experts on international humanitarian law and international law gathered in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for an international symposium to present an analytical, objective and critical reading to the United Nations report released last week by the Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen.
The participants urged the UN Human Rights Council to rectify the fallacies and prejudices included in the report, in conformity with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and other international conventions, particularly with regards to the right designation of warring parties in Yemen.
 
The symposium, hosted by the Journalists Association of the UAE in the capital Abu Dhabi, called upon the Council to develop a mechanism to review the report as per internationally recognised criteria that address this kind of reports and investigations in order to ensure its integrity, impartiality and conformity with international legal and procedural restrictions, with the ultimate goal of ensuring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
 
The participants underscored the necessity of the Arab Coalition States forming an Arab commission of inquiry based on relevant mechanisms followed by the Arab League and the Arab Charter on Human Rights to initiate investigations in a way that efficiently contributes to putting an end to the violations and abuses Yemeni civilians are suffering from and ensure accountability in Yemen.