Mohamed bin Zayed receives Military Commander of IMCTC

During the meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace in the UAE capital, Sheikh Mohamed and General Sharif discussed efforts aimed at countering terrorism, and uprooting terror organisations and structures, which pose a threat to regional and international security and peace.

The two sides also reviewed the IMCTC's strategy and mechanisms in coordinating and unifying the efforts of Islamic countries in the fight against terrorism, in line with other international endeavours to maintain international peace and security.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of accelerating joint efforts and collective action to deal with the threat of terrorism and its consequences.

"The UAE continues to work with regional and international partners to confront terror groups and all extremist ideas that spread chaos and unrest in the world," Sheikh Mohamed said.

In turn, General Sharif praised the active and influential role played by the UAE and its regional and international efforts in confronting the threat of terrorism and terrorist organisations, as well as its contribution to achieving security and stability in the region and the whole world.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.