Ajman Ruler receives delegation of Saudi businessmen, investors

Sheikh Humaid welcomed the delegation and called for accelerating the exchange of visits and expertise between the two countries in the areas of education, transport, commerce, investment, industry and economy.

He added that the UAE in general and Ajman in particular have invested in all business sectors and platforms, urging the Saudi delegation to invest in Ajman and launch projects, especially in areas of education, health and IT, and benefit from the incentives and assistance provided by government and private authorities and institutions, as well as participate in exhibitions held in the UAE and Ajman.

The meeting also addressed ways of reinforcing and developing overall channels of cooperation between the two countries, and discussed a number of ideas, suggestions and future projects.

The Saudi delegation briefed Sheikh Humaid about the goals of their visit, which include exploring investment opportunities in the UAE, especially in Ajman, saying that the emirate has witnessed significant overall growth. The delegation also briefed him about Al Qussaim Region and the major development projects there.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Moshaiqeh stressed that the aim of their visit is to strengthen cooperation and investment ties as well as encourage joint projects between Emirati and Saudi investors.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.