Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Salem bin Owaidah Al Khaili

While visiting the mourning majlis in Zakher area of Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant his family the patience and solace to bear his loss.

Condolences were also offered by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.