Al Zeyoudi to head UAE delegation to upcoming Global Climate Action Summit in California

The 2018 Global Summit on Climate Action is a platform that brings together several decision makers and officials, as well as people, from around the world to discuss and present plans and proposals for future action on climate change. The summit will also serve as a starting point for broader and more effective global commitments, supported by all sectors of society to reduce the impacts of climate change and achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Countries, regions, cities, companies and investors from around the world will have a chance to celebrate their climate action achievements.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said: "This summit is an ideal platform to strengthen international cooperation and provide better ways to reduce the global impacts of climate change. Countries around the world need to act more swiftly to maintain the momentum created by the historic Paris Agreement if we are to translate its objectives into practical measures. We need to send a positive message to the entire world through reaffirming our determination to move forward in shaping the future we aspire to achieve."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi stressed that governments cannot work alone, hence, the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation and partnership between the government and the private sector, civil society organizations and individuals to find lasting and effective solutions to the impacts of climate change.

"Governments must find innovative ways to engage the public in implementing the objectives of the Paris Agreement and to use Determined National Contributions as a tool to create paths to involve the private sector and other stakeholders and ensure that the challenges of climate change are turned into economically viable opportunities that attract investors," he added.

The summit will promote climate action in five key areas: Healthy Energy Systems, Inclusive Economic Growth, Sustainable Communities, Land and Ocean Stewardship, and Transformative Climate Investments.

The Healthy Energy Systems goal focuses on the global shift toward clean and equitable energy and mobility systems that advance climate progress and enable healthy people and places.

The Inclusive Economic Growth goal focuses on climate leadership along with the clean technology and energy transition to generate good jobs, broad-based economic opportunity, and inclusive, resilient growth.

The Sustainable Communities goal focuses on shaping buildings, cities, communities and infrastructure that are clean, healthy and livable, and improve the quality of life for all.

The Land and Ocean Stewardship goal focuses on acknowledging the role that forests, food, lands and ocean ecosystems must play in mitigating climate change and making our world more resilient, while also ensuring sufficient food supplies for a growing population.

The Transformative Climate Investments goal, for its part, focuses on mobilizing investments of scale to achieve the Paris Agreement, spur innovation and accelerate a clean and resilient economy.

Speaking on the UAE’s ambitious climate action plans, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: "The UAE has made significant progress in combating climate change impacts through our revolutionary national programs, such as the launch of the National Climate Change Plan 2050 and the National Climate Adaptation Program, which aim to strengthen our national capacities to withstand climate challenges and transform them into opportunities that ensure long-term economic growth."

He said that the UAE tackles climate change through effective policies and initiatives that aim to diversify the economy into new, knowledge-based industries. He added that the country continues to dominate the clean energy sector with an ambitious clean energy target of 27 percent by 2021 and 50 percent by 2050. He also stressed that the UAE supports international climate action through renewable energy aid and investments in multiple commercial renewable energy projects across the globe, led by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

During the official visit to California, the UAE delegation will hold a number of bilateral meetings to boost cooperation in sustainable environmental, economic, investment and technological fields. These will include a meeting with Richard Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter, Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Apple, and Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, and Shelley McKinley, General Manager for Technology and Corporate Responsibility, Microsoft. The delegation will also visit the University of the Pacific, where Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi will give a lecture on global issues.