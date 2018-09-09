UAE participates in Arab League Council's 150th meeting

The UAE delegation to the meeting was headed by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The meeting, chaired by Sudan, saw discussions on a number of issues, including developments in the Palestinian question, as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

The opening speech, delivered by Abdul Mahmoud Abdul Haleem, Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, focused on the recent decision of the US to cut off aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA.

He said that the reduction in UNRWA's funds would impact the services provided to the Palestinian people and that the educational, social, healthcare and humanitarian services which the agency provided for years to millions of Palestinians, which now need to be offset.

Osama Nagli, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, stressed the importance of implementing international legitimacy resolutions on Yemen, Syria and Libya, and warned of Iran's hostile policy in the region and its continuous attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries in the region.