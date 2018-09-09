Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment sign MoU

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi by Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of senior officers and officials from both sides.

The signing of the MoU will reinforce the national efforts to preserve the country’s marine and coastal environment, reduce environmental risks on a global level, and highlight the effects of climate change on defence and security, due to its direct impact on the work of military forces, as well as to take the necessary actions against climate-related challenges.