Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign intensifies volunteer efforts to rescue Rohingya refugees

Operating under the slogan, "We Are All On Zayed’s Footsteps."The campaign is being conducted with the participation of young doctors from the UAE and Bangladesh, as per the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The campaign is a voluntary humanitarian gesture and a message of love from the UAE’s youth, the children of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace). It is also a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU, the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, the Emirates Giving Association, the UAE Youth Humanitarian and Volunteer Programme, and their strategic partner, Hope Foundation For Women and Children of Bangladesh, in coordination with official authorities.

The campaign, which is a model of humanitarian volunteer work and partnership in areas of medical action, aims to ease the suffering of needy people without discrimination, and includes volunteer humanitarian programmes to treat women and children at the Zayed Humanitarian Hospital, as well as the launch of the Emirati-Bangladeshi Volunteer Youth Forum, seeking to promote the values of volunteer work.

It is also in line with the humanitarian approach of Sheikh Zayed, followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the campaign has doubled its humanitarian efforts to treat Rohingya refugees, while stressing that its volunteers have treated thousands of women in Cox’s Bazaar and organised a series of volunteer and humanitarian forums, with the participation of the youth from the UAE and Bangladesh.