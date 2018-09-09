SCA approves regulatory control of Fintech

Part of a number of initiatives aiming at upgrading the financial activities and services platform in the UAE securities sector to match the best international standards and practices, the resolution shall go into force on the next day of its date of publishing on the Official Gazette.

In light of the rapid development of the digital tokens market and the response thereto by the regulators in a number of countries worldwide towards regulating the initial coin offerings (ICOs), the SCA Board of Directors has approved the SCA plan to regulate the ICOs and recognise them as securities.

The Board of Directors, having reviewed a study on the best international practices in this regard, has issued a directive that the procedures for trading digital token are to be regulated. The plan developed by the SCA includes a set of mechanisms as part of an integrated project to regulate digital securities and commodities.