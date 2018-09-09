UAE continues to support health sector in Ad Durayhimi, Yemen

The move is part of the UAE's continuous support to the Yemeni health sector, especially in the Red Sea Coast, to improve the health services offered to Yemeni citizens and alleviate their suffering as a result of the violations of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

During the visit, the delegation addressed the requirements of Yemeni patients, victims of the Houthi militias, and provided immediate support to their families, thus enhancing their ability to cope with the dire humanitarian conditions they are experiencing.

Al Kaabi said that the visit to Ad Durayhimi Hospital is inline with the ERC's effort to support the health sector in Yemen by rehabilitating health centres and hospitals and providing them with medical devices, equipment, and medicines. He stressed that the newly liberated areas are on their top priorities in terms of rehabilitation of vital sectors and the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

The hospital's officials and the beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation for the UAE's support, adding that the move is an important achievement in mitigating the effects of the destruction caused by the Houthis.