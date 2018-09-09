MoFAIC, General Secretariat of Executive Council sign MoU

The MoU signing - which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - was attended by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

The MoU provides the necessary support and facilities to government agencies in Abu Dhabi by building and developing their international relations in line with the outstanding stature enjoyed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the regional and international levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Nayadi said that the General Secretariat of the Executive Council is keen to enhance areas of cooperation with government agencies and support initiatives and programmes that contribute to facilitating the work mechanisms and procedures.