FNC passed 45 bills during 16th Legislative Chapter

According to the statistics released by the FNC's Secretariat General, the economic sector accounted for the majority of approved bills at 13, followed by the services sector with nine legislations and the environment sector with three.

The house was informed about three federal decrees issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 17 decrees by law and 93 agreements and treaties.

Since the first session on 12th February, 1972, until the 21st session of the third ordinary meeting of the 16th Legislative Chapter on 29th May, 2018, the house held 592 sessions during which 615 bills were passed. It debated 322 various topics, directed 811 questions, adopted 327 recommendations and issued 78 statements.