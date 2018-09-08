Abdullah bin Zayed visits London Design Biennale

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied during his tour by Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom, UK, and Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Abdullah was received by Sumantro Ghose, Managing Director of the Biennale.

Sheikh Abdullah stopped at the different sections of the UAE Pavilion and acquainted himself with the innovative works designed by Emirati students, including the "Time Is Your Mirror" work which chronicles the development of the UAE's seven emirates through 70 suspended hourglass sand timers, continuously telling of the evolvement that the country is going through.

Sheikh Abdullah was also briefed on a work entitled "Being and Existence" by Saudi designer Lulua Al Hamoud, which simulates the discovery of closeness between the language and emotion.

Ghose presented Sheikh Abdullah with an album containing the works and designs on display at the Biennale.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the UAE and Saudi pavilions at the Biennale.

The Biennale brings together exciting and ambitious designers from 40 countries to display their innovative works.