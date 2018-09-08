Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces visits UAE troops in Yemen

Accompanied by a group of senior army officers, Lt. General Al Rumaithi inspected the sites of the troops and the command centres of the operation where he was briefed on the progress of battles to liberate the Governorate of Hodeidah.

He conveyed the regards and greetings of the UAE leadership to the troops and its appreciation for their role to stand beside the Yemeni people.

He praised the high morale of the troops and their steady determination and persistence to continue defending the rights of the oppressed and stand by them no matter what sacrifices and efforts were needed for that.

He stated that the troops pledged to the leadership that they would stay the course of dignity and glory with courage and steadfastness in the battlefields of sacrifice and dedication.