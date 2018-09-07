UAE provides humanitarian assistance to Kingdom of Lesotho

Fatima Al Suwaidi, First Secretary at the embassy, said the assistance is part of the mission's humanitarian and development activities in the Year of Zayed and is in the implementation of the UAE leadership's directives to provide services to and alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children and orphans.

The deputy prime minister thanked the government and people of the UAE and wished further prosperity and stability to the UAE.

He also hoped there would be constructive cooperation to develop basic community capacities.