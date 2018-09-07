UAE Ambassador attends royal dinner in Norway

Queen Sonja of Norway along with a number of newly accredited ambassadors to Norway were also present at the annual dinner banquet.

The royal dinner is an annual tradition inviting new ambassadors to meet the king.

Ambassador Al Rumaithi affirmed the UAE's keenness to further strengthen ties of friendship with Norway and asserted his commitment to serving their mutual interests and expand the scope of joint cooperation in a way that reflects the aspirations and policies of the leaders in both countries to realise the interests and objectives of their friendly peoples.

King Harald wished the UAE envoy success in his mission of bolstering and developing bilateral ties into a strategic partnership.