Anwar Gargash meets with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil

They discussed strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil and their joint stances on regional and international issues.

Gargash highlighted the recent developments in the bilateral relations between the two countries while highlighting the importance of consolidating their overall cooperation.

Both sides praised their mutual agreement to exempt their regular passport holders from entry visas, which came into effect on 2nd June, 2018, and will help promote tourism and the exchange of visits.

The meeting was attended by Fernando Luis, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, who noted the presence of 10,000 Brazilians living in the UAE and the growing number of Brazilian tourists visiting the country.