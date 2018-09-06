Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Minister of State for the Middle East

During the meeting, which was held within the framework of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to the United Kingdom, there was a discussion on the bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK. They also discussed points of view on regional updates as well as a number of international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Yemen, Syria and Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the excellent relations bringing the UAE and the UK together.

He further pointed that the UAE cares to support the efforts of the international community to establish stability and peace in all parts of the world and confront all the activities, which threaten the security and peace of people.

Burt welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, asserting the exceptional bilateral relations of the two countries.

He commended the important role played by the UAE to support the international community’s efforts to establish stability and peace in the entire world and confront dark ideologies, extremism and terrorism.