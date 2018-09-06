Armed Forces celebrate graduation of 9th batch of National Service recruits of Presidential Guard

The celebration began with a recital of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech by the Commander of the National Service School of the Presidential Guard, which welcomed the ceremony’s sponsors and attendees.

The graduates displayed their military skills, which highlighted their readiness to defend the nation with high spirit. They also took part in a military parade that showcased their training and specialist skills.

The recruits then performed their oath, by pledging loyalty to Allah Almighty and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their readiness to defend the nation’s security, stability, borders, independence and national achievements.

At the end of the celebration, Major General Al Ameri congratulated the graduates for passing the courses and thanked them for their efforts. He then distributed prizes and certificates.