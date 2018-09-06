Ajman Ruler reviews work, new projects at Ajman University

These achievements include its work to build the skills of UAE nationals and help Emirati students reach the highest levels in various sciences and areas of knowledge, which is the cornerstone of the strategy of the UAE’s wise leadership, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid made this statement during his visit to the headquarters of Ajman University, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Executive Committee, as well as members of the university’s Board of Trustees, in the presence of Dr. Karim Seghir,Chancellor of the University, and the deans of colleges and officials.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the university’s developments and achievements, most notably its projects.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid stressed that Ajman University has acquired a solid academic reputation and acknowledgment from many international institutions, especially in the United States, while noting that the university is on the right track to advancing its educational, scientific and research work.

He also pointed out that these achievements are due to the support, assistance and directives of the wise leadership to build the capacities of Emiratis, in light of their belief that investing in human resources is the best way to achieve development and ensure a prosperous and stable future.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid also praised the university’s significant achievements, which are in line with the UAE’s overall development, especially its new projects, such as the "Students Services Centre Project", which seeks to provide quality services to students.