Abdullah bin Zayed attends inauguration ceremony of UAE-UK Friendship Society in London

The ceremony was also attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Alistair Burt, UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Sulaiman Hamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom and nearly 80 of the most prominent politicians, diplomats, journalists and businessmen.

The UAE-UK Friendship Society aims to promote friendly relations between the UAE and the UK.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the inauguration of the new society, highlighting its importance in contributing to closer historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom. He also hailed the level of bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

For his part, the UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa noted the importance of establishing the UAE-UK Friendship Society, stressing its role in pushing the already-strong bilateral relations between the two countries to a much higher level.

The UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom also expressed hope that the society will become a centre for cultural and social events as well as political and academic discussions, adding that it will have an outstanding role in boosting bilateral relations.