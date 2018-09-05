Charity works, initiatives stepped up in Year of Zayed: Hamdan bin Zayed

In a statement made on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Charity on 5th September, Sheikh Hamdan referred to the numerous initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which made the UAE a global leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

Sheikh Hamdan said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had laid the foundation for the UAE's approach for giving and the leadership has followed in his foot steps to set up humanitarian and development projects for millions of the needy people around the world.

He noted that the UAE has stepped up its humanitarian and charitable works in 2018, which is marked as the 'Year of Zayed'.

"The UAE's global lead in humanitarian and charitable works is evident in the initiatives and innovative ways in which its provides foreign assistance and in the growing number of Emirati organisations engaged in giving," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the ERC for its efforts to enhance the quality of aid delivery to the affected people in disaster and crisis areas all over the world, thanks to the unlimited support of the leadership.